NBC is ready to talk, whenever the NFL is ready

The NFL has started the process of renegotiating the current portfolio of broadcast deals by talking to CBS. It’s expected that, once the NFL does a new contract with CBS, it will move on to the others.

For now, the others are waiting — including NBC.

In an appearance on The Varsity podcast with John Ourand of Puck, NBC Sports president of acquisitions Jon Miller fielded a simple and direct question: “Where does NBC stand with the NFL right now?”

“The NFL is obviously a hugely important part of our ecosystem,” Miller told Ourand. “We’ve been very proud of our relationship with them, and obviously the success speaks for itself. At the right time, when the NFL decides they want to have a conversation with us, our leadership will sit down with them. We put a very strong product out there that they recognize. It’s not a coincidence that Sunday Night Football has been the number one show on television. But I don’t have a crystal ball. I don’t know when the NFL is going to come to us.”

From NBC’s perspective, there’s a contract that runs through 2033. The NFL has the ability to opt out after the 2029 season, which it undoubtedly will do.

The difference this time around, as it relates to all existing broadcast deals. is the expectation that the league will be asking for an increase not in 2030 but immediately. That’s where things could get tricky, in time.

For now, the time has yet to come for talks between the NFL and NBC.

And, yes, NBC licenses all PFT content (but doesn’t own the outlet). And I separately work for NBC. To NBC’s credit, it has always given my full editorial freedom when it comes to anything written here since the moment the relationship began on July 1, 2009.