NBC strikes deal to place exclusive Peacock sports content in restaurants and bars

With more and more NBC Sports offering going exclusively to Peacock, bars and restaurants need access. They’ll have it.

NBC and EverPass announced on Friday a deal to put exclusive Peacock sports content in commercial establishments.

For these purposes, that includes the Peacock-only Bills-Chargers game on Saturday, December 23. It also includes the exclusive, Saturday night, wild-card playoff game.

Beyond pro football, it includes games from the new Big 10 package, and one Notre Dame football game. Also, roughly 180 Premier League matches that are exclusive to Peacock will be available in bars and restaurants through this arrangement.

