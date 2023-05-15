 Skip navigation
Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ndamukong Suh in no hurry to sign: I have no desire to be in training camp

  
Published May 15, 2023 05:30 PM

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh wants to continue his career, but he isn’t in a hurry to sign.

“I have no desire to be in a training camp,” Suh said Monday on NFL Total Access. “I will come in and watch and look and give some advice, but when Week 1 happens, I’ll be ready.”

Suh, 36, has played for five teams in 13 seasons. He did not sign with the Eagles until Nov. 17 and played in his third Super Bowl in five seasons.

Suh played eight regular-season games last season, seeing action on 176 defensive snaps.

He has not made the Pro Bowl since 2016, but Suh can help a contender. He could wait until after the season starts, like last year, to find a team with a chance to win it all with a need at the position.