Netflix announces “Receiver” series will release summer 2024

Last summer, Netflix released its “Quarterback” series that focused on Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota during the 2023 season.

This year, we’ll see a different position.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that “Receiver” will be released in the summer of 2024 and will focus on Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

NFL Films, Omaha Productions, and 2PM Productions are producing the series.

“We are excited to be working again with Netflix and NFL Films to give fans unprecedented access to what it’s like to play receiver at the highest level,” Peyton Manning said in a statement as part of the announcement. “As we did with ‘Quarterback,’ we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset and motivation for what drives them to be the best.”

St. Brown’s involvement with the program was previously reported in November, as Justin Rogers of the Detroit News noted cameras had been following the Lions receiver throughout the season.

The series shouldn’t have any shortage of interesting storylines from the five players. While Samuel and Kittle reached Super Bowl LVIII with the 49ers, St. Brown played against them in the NFC Championship Game. Adams and Jefferson weren’t on teams that made the playoffs, but Adams’ Raiders underwent a midseason coaching change that made the team significantly more competitive. And Jefferson recovered from a hamstring injury in time to still go over 1,000 yards in 2023 — despite missing seven games.

Netflix did not announce a specific release date, but last year’s “Quarterback” series premiered on July 12.