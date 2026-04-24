 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration
ny_draft_new_thumb.jpg
Which New York team won the first round?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration
ny_draft_new_thumb.jpg
Which New York team won the first round?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

New eight-minute limit to pick results in first round finishing in less than three hours

  
Published April 24, 2026 10:10 AM

The first round of the 2026 NFL draft moved fast.

This year, the NFL changed the rules so that teams got only eight minutes to put in their first-round picks, and as a result the first round finished in under three hours.

According to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, the official time of this year’s first round was 2 hours, 53 minutes.

That’s 36 minutes shorter than last year’s first round, which lasted 3 hours, 29 minutes. Last year, teams were allowed to take 10 minutes between picks.

The draft used to be a marathon, with teams getting 15 minutes between first-round picks. In 2007, the first draft Commissioner Roger Goodell presided over, the first round lasted 6 hours, 8 minutes.