New Lion Cam Sutton: Players around the NFL want to play for Dan Campbell

  
Published March 16, 2023 09:20 AM
March 15, 2023 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Detroit Lions' acquisition of David Montgomery, despite their current duo of Deandre Swift and Jamaal Williams, and the likelihood that Williams will leave.

Lions coach Dan Campbell is a draw for free agents.

That’s the word from Cam Sutton, the cornerback who signed a free agent contract with the Lions and was introduced in Detroit today. Sutton said he wanted to play for Campbell, and he knows there are plenty of others around the NFL who want to play for him as well.

“Seeing what he’s been doing around the league, it’s exhilarating, man. Like, guys love this guy . Not just me speaking, but you see how far it spreads around the league. Guys want to play for him. Guys love the energy and everything he brings,” Sutton said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

When the Lions hired Campbell two years ago, plenty of observers mocked his introductory speech in which he said, “When you knock us down, we’re going to get up and on the way up, we’re going to bite a kneecap off.” But Sutton says players respond to Campbell’s fiery demeanor.