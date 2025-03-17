New Myles Garrett contract takes into account potential expansion of regular-season

It seems inevitable that the NFL will expand the regular season from 17 to 18 games. The momentum is sufficiently strong that at least one team has accounted for the possibility in a recent player contract.

The Myles Garrett agreement with the Browns, a copy of which PFT has obtained and reviewed, expressly addresses the possibility of an expanded regular season.

At page 7, in the provision regarding per-game roster bonuses, the contract explains that Garrett will be entitled to up to $1 million per year, divided by the number of games for which he’s on the active, game-day roster.

“If there is a change in the number of regular season games, the per game bonus will change by dividing the maximum total bonus amount by the number of regular season games in that specific season,” the contract explains. “By way of example, if there is an eighteen (18) game season then Player would earn $55,555.55 on a per game basis.”

The Garrett contract also anticipates another potential change, regarding the number of players on the game-day roster. “If the active list number is changed, that active list number will be used to determine if the bonus is earned on a per game basis,” the contract states.

It’s widely believed that an extra regular-season game could result in expansion of the total roster and the game-day maximum number of players in uniform.

It’s not the first time the Browns have anticipated an eventual move to 18 games. Last year, they proposed a two-week delay in the trade deadline — one week for the change from 16 games to 17, and another in anticipation of the move to 18 games. (The owners adopted a one-week delay.)

There’s no doubt another game is coming. The question is whether the NFL and the NFL Players Association strike a deal before the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires, or whether the NFL gets what it wants in the next labor deal, under threat of a lockout.

