New Orleans misses deadline to potentially host 2031 Super Bowl

New Orleans hosted Super Bowl LIX in February, twelve years after the city last presented the game. It had hoped to do it again in 2031.

That won’t happen.

Via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the failure to finalize a long-term lease before a league-imposed deadline makes a bid impossible.

“Unfortunately, the Super Bowl committee did meet yesterday and our city cannot advance as an option to bid on future Super Bowl games due to the fact that our lease extension has not been signed,” Saints spokesperson Greg Bensel told Duncan.

As of last week, the Saints were closing in on a new 10-year lease, with four five-year, team-held extensions.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed to Duncan that New Orleans isn’t eligible to host the game.

“The NFL is not going to award a Super Bowl to a team that doesn’t have a lease for the year in which they’re requesting a Super Bowl,” McCarthy told Duncan.

The 2026 Super Bowl will be played in Santa Clara. The next year, it will return to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Then, Atlanta.

The league has picked no locations beyond 2028. Las Vegas is reportedly in the running to host the 2029 game.