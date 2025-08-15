 Skip navigation
New Viking Isaiah Rodgers won’t show teammates his Super Bowl ring

  
Published August 15, 2025 03:25 PM

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers earned a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles last season before signing with the Vikings in free agency, but that ring isn’t for display at the Vikings facility.

Rodgers said some teammates have wanted to see his Super Bowl ring and that he told them that the goal should be earning their own.

“A couple,” Rodgers told CBS Sports, “but I told ‘em no. Wait until we get our own.”

As for what the Vikings have to do to get to where the Eagles were last season, Rodgers said they’re close.

“I think it’s already here,” Rodgers said. “You look at our head coach. Amazing guy, amazing coach. I think you have to be more player-led. By coming here, and watching how these players lead, I think we definitely got it.”

A Vikings team that thinks it’s already close after a 14-3 season hopes that Rodgers is one of a few offseason additions who will make the difference in getting them that ring.