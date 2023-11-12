NFL 2023 Week 10 early inactives: Ryan Tannehill out for Titans, Malik Willis will back up Will Levis

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Titans made an official change at starting quarterback this week as Will Levis is now the leader of the offense and the former starter isn’t ready to back him up yet.

Ryan Tannehill missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but he was well enough to be listed as questionable to play on Friday’s injury report. Tannehill is inactive, however, and Malik Willis will back up Levis against the Buccaneers.

On the Buccaneers side, cornerback Carlton Davis is out with a toe injury but Jamel Dean will play after being listed as questionable due to a concussion.

Texans at Bengals

Texans: TE Andrew Beck, WR Nico Collins, LB Jake Hansen, TE Brevin Jordan, RB Dameon Pierce, LB Henry To’oTo’o, S Jimmie Ward

Bengals: WR Tee Higgins, LB Devin Harper, OL Trey Hill, DT Josh Tupou, OL Jackson Carman, DL Sam Hubbard

Packers at Steelers

Packers: LB Quay Walker, CB Jaire Alexander, LB Brenton Cox Jr., T Caleb Jones, WR Samori Toure

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, CB Darius Rush, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, RB Godwin Igwebuike, DT Montravius Adams, T Dylan Cook, NT Breiden Fehoko

Titans at Buccaneers

Titans: QB Ryan Tannehill, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, WR Treylon Burks, OL Daniel Brunskill, WR Colton Dowell, LB Caleb Murphy, LB Rashad Weaver

Buccaneers: CB Carlton Davis, QB John Wolford, RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, DB Josh Hayes, G Matt Feiler, TE David Wells

Browns at Ravens

Browns: WR Marquise Goodwin, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, WR David Bell, S Ronnie Hickman, DE Isaiah McGuire, DT Siaki Ika, T Dawand Jones

Ravens: QB Josh Johnson, WR Tylan Wallace, T Morgan Moses, OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

49ers at Jaguars

49ers: G Aaron Banks, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Jalen Graham, DT Kalia Davis, QB Brandon Allen, TE Brayden Willis, RB Ty Davis-Price

Jaguars: WR Zay Jones, CB Montaric Brown, LB Yasir Abdullah, OL Cole Van Lanen, DT Angelo Blackson

Saints at Vikings

Saints: TE Jimmy Graham, QB Jake Haener, OL Nick Saldiveri, RB Kendre Miller, DE Isaiah Foskey

Vikings: WR K.J. Osborn, QB Jaren Hall, DL Dean Lowry, LB Brian Asamoah II, TE Nick Muse, OT Hakeem Adeniji, S Lewis Cine