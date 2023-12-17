NFL 2023 Week 15 early inactives: Chris Olave will not play for Saints
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
Wide receiver Chris Olave won’t be available to help the Saints try to keep pace in the NFC South on Sunday.
Olave was listed as questionable with an ankle injury and word was that his status would be determined by a pregame workout at the Superdome ahead of the Saints’ game against the Giants. That workout did not result in Olave getting the green light as he is on the team’s inactive list for Week 15.
Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is also out after being listed as questionable with a knee injury, but running back Jamaal Williams is active.
Jets at Dolphins
Jets: WR Jason Brownlee, T Carter Warren, T Max Mitchell, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DE Carl Lawson, CB Bryce Hall, QB Brett Rypien
Dolphins: WR Tyreek Hill, QB Skylar Thompson, S Jevon Holland, CB Xavien Howard, OL Robert Hunt, S DeShon Elliott, LB Jason Pierre-Paul
Texans at Titans
Texans: CB Kris Boyd, RB Mike Boone, T George Fant, QB C.J. Stroud, WR Nico Collins, LB Blake Cashman, DE Will Anderson
Titans: QB Malik Willis, WR Kyle Philips, TE Josh Whyle, DT Jeffery Simmons, LB Trevis Gipson, LB Caleb Murphy, DB Mike Brown
Buccaneers at Packers
Buccaneers: CB Carlton Davis, DL Will Gholston, CB Josh Hayes, S Ryan Neal, T Brandon Walton, LB Devin White, QB John Wolford
Packers: WR Christian Watson, CB Jaire Alexander, S Darnell Savage, RB AJ Dillon, LB Brenton Cox Jr., T Caleb Jones, WR Samori Toure
Giants at Saints
Giants: WR Parris Campbell, RB Jashaun Corbin, S Gervarrius Owens, LB Boogie Basham, T Evan Neal
Saints: QB Jake Haener, CB Cameron Dantzler, WR Chris Olave, RB Kendre Miller, DE Isaiah Foskey, LB Monty Rice, T Ryan Ramczyk
Falcons at Panthers
Falcons: LB Bud Dupree, DL David Onyemata, T Kaleb McGary, G Chris Lindstrom, TE John FitzPatrick, WR Mack Hollins, QB Logan Woodside
Panthers: CB D’Shawn Jamison, LB Eku Leota, T David Sharpe, TE Ian Thomas, WR Mike Strachan, WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
Bears at Browns
Bears: QB Nathan Peterman, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, S Quindell Johnson, LB Noah Sewell, G Ja’Tyre Carter
Browns: S Juan Thornhill, LB Anthony Walker, CB Kahlef Hailassie, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, C Ethan Pocic, DE Sam Kamara
Chiefs at Patriots
Chiefs: CB Joshua Williams, RB Isiah Pacheco, DE BJ Thompson, T Donovan Smith, DT Neil Farrell, DT Matt Dickerson, DE Malik Herring
Patriots: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, CB Shaun Wade, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, T Trent Brown, WR Kayshon Boutte, DL Sam Roberts