NFL 2023 Week 6 early inactives: Charles Leno out for Commanders for personal reasons
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
The Commanders will not have left tackle Charles Leno in the lineup for Sunday’s game in Atlanta.
Leno was not on the team’s final injury report of the week, but he is inactive for Week Six. The team announced that Leno will miss the game for personal reasons and Leno and his wife posted on social media that they lost a pregnancy on Saturday.
Cornelius Lucas is expected to start in Leno’s place against the Falcons.
Commanders at Falcons
Commanders: T Charles Leno, CB Christian Holmes, DE KJ Henry, G Chris Paul, TE Curtis Hodges, WR Mitchell Tinsley
Falcons: CB Clark Phillips, OL Kyle Hinton, DL Eli Ankou, DL Ta’Quon Graham, DL Joe Gaziano, TE John FitzPatrick, QB Logan Woodside
Seahawks at Bengals
Seahawks: CB Artie Burns, LB Devin Bush, OL McClendon Curtis, OL Damien Lewis, OL Raiqwon O’Neal
Bengals: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB Devin Harper, OL Trey Hill, OL D’Ante Smith, DL Jay Tufele
Colts at Jaguars
Colts: T Braden Smith, CB Tony Brown, S Isaiah Land, DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, G Ike Boettger
Jaguars: WR Zay Jones, RB Jamycal Hasty, OL Walker Little, LB Yasir Abdullah
Panthers at Dolphins
Panthers: RB Miles Sanders, S Vonn Bell, S Xavier Woods, TE Giovanni Ricci, G Chandler Zavala, T David Sharpe
Dolphins: C Connor Williams, WR Chase Claypool, QB Skylar Thompson, CB Kelvin Joseph, TE Tyler Kroft, DL Brandon Pili
Vikings at Bears
Vikings: S Lewis Cine, LB Andre Carter, TE Nick Muse, OL Hakeem Adeniji, DL Jaquelin Roy
Bears: QB Nathan Peterman, RB Roschon Johnson, T Aviante Collins, RB Travis Homer, CB Terell Smith
49ers at Browns
49ers: LB Dre Greenlaw, RB Ty Davis-Price, OL Matt Pryor, DL Kalia Davis, LB Jalen Graham, TE Brayden Willis, QB Brandon Allen
Browns: QB Deshaun Watson, WR Cedric Tillman, CB Kahlef Hailassie, S Ronnie Hickman, DE Isaiah McGuire, DT Siaki Ika, G Joel Bitonio
Saints at Texans
Saints: TE Juwan Johnson, S J.T. Gray, S Lonnie Johnson, T Landon Young, WR A.T. Perry, QB Jake Luton, DE Kyle Phillips
Texans: WR Tank Dell, CB Tavierre Thomas, LB Denzel Perryman, QB Case Keenum, RB Dare Ogunbowale, G Nick Broeker