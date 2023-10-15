NFL 2023 Week 6 early inactives: Charles Leno out for Commanders for personal reasons

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Commanders will not have left tackle Charles Leno in the lineup for Sunday’s game in Atlanta.

Leno was not on the team’s final injury report of the week, but he is inactive for Week Six. The team announced that Leno will miss the game for personal reasons and Leno and his wife posted on social media that they lost a pregnancy on Saturday.

Cornelius Lucas is expected to start in Leno’s place against the Falcons.

Commanders at Falcons

Commanders: T Charles Leno, CB Christian Holmes, DE KJ Henry, G Chris Paul, TE Curtis Hodges, WR Mitchell Tinsley

Falcons: CB Clark Phillips, OL Kyle Hinton, DL Eli Ankou, DL Ta’Quon Graham, DL Joe Gaziano, TE John FitzPatrick, QB Logan Woodside

Seahawks at Bengals

Seahawks: CB Artie Burns, LB Devin Bush, OL McClendon Curtis, OL Damien Lewis, OL Raiqwon O’Neal

Bengals: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB Devin Harper, OL Trey Hill, OL D’Ante Smith, DL Jay Tufele

Colts at Jaguars

Colts: T Braden Smith, CB Tony Brown, S Isaiah Land, DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, G Ike Boettger

Jaguars: WR Zay Jones, RB Jamycal Hasty, OL Walker Little, LB Yasir Abdullah

Panthers at Dolphins

Panthers: RB Miles Sanders, S Vonn Bell, S Xavier Woods, TE Giovanni Ricci, G Chandler Zavala, T David Sharpe

Dolphins: C Connor Williams, WR Chase Claypool, QB Skylar Thompson, CB Kelvin Joseph, TE Tyler Kroft, DL Brandon Pili

Vikings at Bears

Vikings: S Lewis Cine, LB Andre Carter, TE Nick Muse, OL Hakeem Adeniji, DL Jaquelin Roy

Bears: QB Nathan Peterman, RB Roschon Johnson, T Aviante Collins, RB Travis Homer, CB Terell Smith

49ers at Browns

49ers: LB Dre Greenlaw, RB Ty Davis-Price, OL Matt Pryor, DL Kalia Davis, LB Jalen Graham, TE Brayden Willis, QB Brandon Allen

Browns: QB Deshaun Watson, WR Cedric Tillman, CB Kahlef Hailassie, S Ronnie Hickman, DE Isaiah McGuire, DT Siaki Ika, G Joel Bitonio

Saints at Texans

Saints: TE Juwan Johnson, S J.T. Gray, S Lonnie Johnson, T Landon Young, WR A.T. Perry, QB Jake Luton, DE Kyle Phillips

Texans: WR Tank Dell, CB Tavierre Thomas, LB Denzel Perryman, QB Case Keenum, RB Dare Ogunbowale, G Nick Broeker