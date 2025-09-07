NFL 2025 Week 1 early inactives: Darnell Mooney is out for Falcons
Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney said that he’d be a game-time decision this week and the call didn’t go the way he was hoping.
Mooney is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. He was listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury that has limited him in practice.
With Mooney out and right tackle Kaleb McGary on injured reserve, the Falcons are without two of their projected offensive starters for the season.
Drake London, Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, Casey Washington, David Sills, and Jamal Agnew are the other Falcons wideouts.
Steelers at Jets
Steelers: LB Nick Herbig, OL Max Scharping, OL Andrus Peat, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Derrick Harmon
Jets: WR Allen Lazard, TE Jelani Woods, T Esa Pole, DE Braiden McGregor, DL Leonard Taylor
Cardinals at Saints
Cardinals: OL Will Hernandez, RB Bam Knight, CB Kei’Trel Clark, CB Elijah Jones, LB Xavier Thomas
Saints: S Jordan Howden, DL Vernon Broughton, DT Khristian Boyd, WR Trey Palmer, G Xavier Truss DE Chase Young, G Trevor Penning
Dolphins at Colts
Dolphins: QB Quinn Ewers, RB Jaylen Wright, CB Ethan Bonner, TE Darren Waller, OL Kendall Lamm, WR Tahj Washington, DT Zeek Biggers
Colts: CB Johnathan Edwards, RB Tyler Goodson, QB Riley Leonard, TE Will Mallory, LB Chad Muma, T Luke Tenuta, DE JT Tuimoloau
Raiders at Patriots
Raiders: RB Raheem Mostert, G Caleb Rogers, DT Leki Fotu, DT JJ Pegues, LB Brennan Jackson, T Charles Grant, S Tristin McCollum
Patriots: G Caedan Wallace, LB Anfernee Jennings, WR Efton Chism III, DT Eric Gregory, QB Tommy DeVito, CB Christian Gonzalez, CB Charles Woods
Giants at Commanders
Giants: T Andrew Thomas, S Beau Brade, OL Evan Neal, TE Thomas Fidone II, DL Darius Alexander, QB Jameis Winston
Commanders: RB Chris Rodriguez, QB Josh Johnson, LB Ale Kaho, LB Kain Medrano, T Trent Scott, T George Fant, DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Panthers at Jaguars
Panthers: WR Jimmy Horn Jr., T Ikem Ekwonu, WR Dalevon Campbell, TE James Mitchell, DT Cam Jackson
Jaguars: CB Montaric Brown, OL Wyatt Milum, OL Cole Van Lanen, DL Danny Striggow, DT Maason Smith, DL B.J. Green II
Bengals at Browns
Bengals: CB Marco Wilson, OL Matt Lee, WR Jermaine Burton, TE Cam Grandy, DT McKinnley Jackson, DT Howard Cross III
Browns: QB Shedeur Sanders, DT Mike Hall Jr., G Zak Zinter, T KT Leveston, WR Gage Larvadain
Buccaneers at Falcons
Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin, T Tristan Wirfs, CB Benjamin Morrison, CB Christian Izien, RB Josh Williams, TE Devin Culp, CB Kindle Vildor
Falcons: WR Darnell Mooney, DL Sam Roberts, CB Clark Phillips III, S DeMarcco Hellams, RB Nate Carter, LB Josh Woods, OL Jack Nelson