NFL 2025 Week 1 early inactives: Darnell Mooney is out for Falcons

Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney said that he’d be a game-time decision this week and the call didn’t go the way he was hoping.

Mooney is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. He was listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury that has limited him in practice.

With Mooney out and right tackle Kaleb McGary on injured reserve, the Falcons are without two of their projected offensive starters for the season.

Drake London, Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, Casey Washington, David Sills, and Jamal Agnew are the other Falcons wideouts.

Steelers at Jets

Steelers: LB Nick Herbig, OL Max Scharping, OL Andrus Peat, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Derrick Harmon

Jets: WR Allen Lazard, TE Jelani Woods, T Esa Pole, DE Braiden McGregor, DL Leonard Taylor

Cardinals at Saints

Cardinals: OL Will Hernandez, RB Bam Knight, CB Kei’Trel Clark, CB Elijah Jones, LB Xavier Thomas

Saints: S Jordan Howden, DL Vernon Broughton, DT Khristian Boyd, WR Trey Palmer, G Xavier Truss DE Chase Young, G Trevor Penning

Dolphins at Colts

Dolphins: QB Quinn Ewers, RB Jaylen Wright, CB Ethan Bonner, TE Darren Waller, OL Kendall Lamm, WR Tahj Washington, DT Zeek Biggers

Colts: CB Johnathan Edwards, RB Tyler Goodson, QB Riley Leonard, TE Will Mallory, LB Chad Muma, T Luke Tenuta, DE JT Tuimoloau

Raiders at Patriots

Raiders: RB Raheem Mostert, G Caleb Rogers, DT Leki Fotu, DT JJ Pegues, LB Brennan Jackson, T Charles Grant, S Tristin McCollum

Patriots: G Caedan Wallace, LB Anfernee Jennings, WR Efton Chism III, DT Eric Gregory, QB Tommy DeVito, CB Christian Gonzalez, CB Charles Woods

Giants at Commanders

Giants: T Andrew Thomas, S Beau Brade, OL Evan Neal, TE Thomas Fidone II, DL Darius Alexander, QB Jameis Winston

Commanders: RB Chris Rodriguez, QB Josh Johnson, LB Ale Kaho, LB Kain Medrano, T Trent Scott, T George Fant, DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Panthers at Jaguars

Panthers: WR Jimmy Horn Jr., T Ikem Ekwonu, WR Dalevon Campbell, TE James Mitchell, DT Cam Jackson

Jaguars: CB Montaric Brown, OL Wyatt Milum, OL Cole Van Lanen, DL Danny Striggow, DT Maason Smith, DL B.J. Green II

Bengals at Browns

Bengals: CB Marco Wilson, OL Matt Lee, WR Jermaine Burton, TE Cam Grandy, DT McKinnley Jackson, DT Howard Cross III

Browns: QB Shedeur Sanders, DT Mike Hall Jr., G Zak Zinter, T KT Leveston, WR Gage Larvadain

Buccaneers at Falcons

Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin, T Tristan Wirfs, CB Benjamin Morrison, CB Christian Izien, RB Josh Williams, TE Devin Culp, CB Kindle Vildor

Falcons: WR Darnell Mooney, DL Sam Roberts, CB Clark Phillips III, S DeMarcco Hellams, RB Nate Carter, LB Josh Woods, OL Jack Nelson