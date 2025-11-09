NFL 2025 Week 10 early inactives: Christian Benford, Taron Johnson inactive for Bills
The Bills are going to be thin at cornerback for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
Christian Benford and Taron Johnson are both inactive for the divisional matchup. Benford was listed as questionable with a groin injury while Johnson had the same designation due to a groin injury.
Wide receiver Joshua Palmer is also out with knee and ankle injuries, but defensive lineman DaQuan Jones will play after joining the other three players in the questionable category.
Bills at Dolphins
Bills: WR Joshua Palmer, CB Taron Johnson, CB Brandon Codrington, LB Shaq Thompson, CB Christian Benford, DE A.J. Epenesa, OL Chase Lundt
Dolphins: QB Quinn Ewers, EDGE Chop Robinson, S Ashtyn Davis, CB Rasul Douglas, LB Andre Carter, WR Dee Eskridge, TE Julian Hill
Jaguars at Texans
Jaguars: CB Jourdan Lewis, WR Brian Thomas, RB Cody Schrader, OL Ezra Cleveland, TE Hunter Long, DL Austin Johnson
Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, S Jalen Pitre, K Ka’imi Fairbairn, LB Christian Harris, T Jarrett Kingston, G Ed Ingram, T Tytus Howard
Patriots at Buccaneers
Patriots: QB Tommy DeVito, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, WR Kayshon Boutte, LB Christian Elliss, OL Caedan Wallace, DL Eric Gregory, S John Saunders
Buccaneers: EDGE Haason Reddick, RB Bucky Irving, WR Chris Godwin, DL C.J. Brewer, EDGE Markees Watts, OL Luke Haggard, G Elijah Klein
Giants at Bears
Giants: C John Michael Schmitz, K Graham Gano, CB Paulson Adebo, LB Victor Dimukeje, LB Chauncey Golston, OL Evan Neal, QB Jameis Winston
Bears: WR Jahdae Walker, CB Josh Blackwell, LB T.J. Edwards, TE Stephen Carlson, DE Dominique Robinson, QB Case Keenum
Browns at Jets
Browns: RB Raheim Sanders, WR Isaiah Bond, TE Brenden Bates, G Zak Zinter, T Cornelius Lucas
Jets: WR Allen Lazard, WR Adonai Mitchell, RB Khalil Herbert, TE Jelani Woods, OL Xavier Newman, DL Tyler Baron, LB Kiko Mauigoa
Ravens at Vikings
Ravens: QB Cooper Rush, RB Rasheen Ali, WR Devontez Walker, OL Emery Jones, T Joseph Noteboom, DT Aeneas Peebles
Vikings: RB Corey Kiner, TE Josh Oliver, T Walter Rouse, EDGE Chaz Chambliss, DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, S Theo Jackson
Saints at Panthers
Saints: DB Ugo Amadi, CB Rejzohn Wright, T Taliese Fuaga, TE Jack Stoll, DT John Ridgeway, DT Khristian Boyd
Panthers: WR Hunter Renfrow, WR Brycen Tremayne, TE James Mitchell, G Chandler Zavala, DE Jared Harrison-Hunte, DT Cam Jackson