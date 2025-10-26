NFL 2025 Week 8 early inactives: Michael Penix, Drake London are out for the Falcons

A report on Saturday indicated that Falcons quarterback Michael Penix would miss Sunday’s game against the Dolphins because of a knee injury and the Falcons made it official 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Atlanta.

Penix is inactive for the game and Kirk Cousins will make the start for the Falcons. It will be Cousins’ first start since he was benched in favor of Penix after Week 15 of the 2024 season. Easton Stick is active as the No. 2 quarterback.

The Falcons are also going to be without wide receiver Drake London. London had no injury designation on Friday, but was downgraded to questionable with a hip injury on Saturday.

Dolphins at Falcons

Dolphins: QB Quinn Ewers, DB Elijah Campbell, CB Juju Brents, S Jordan Colbert, WR Tahj Washington, DT Zeek Biggers, TE Julian Hill

Falcons: QB Michael Penix, WR Drake London, EDGE Jalon Walker, CB Billy Bowman, DT Zach Harrison, OL Michael Jerrell, DL LaCale London

Bears at Ravens

Bears: TE Cole Kmet, CB Tyrique Stevenson, RB Roschon Johnson, QB Case Keenum, DT Chris Williams, LB Ruben Hyppolite

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, WR Devontez Walker, T Carson Vinson, OL Emery Jones, DT Aeneas Peebles, CB Jaire Alexander, S Sanoussi Kane

Bills at Panthers

Bills: WR Joshua Palmer, CB Brandon Codrington, LB Matt Milano, OL Chase Lundt, DT DaQuan Jones, DE Landon Jackson

Panthers: QB Bryce Young, WR Hunter Renfrow, RB DeeJay Dallas, OL Nick Samac, TE James Mitchell, DT Cam Jackson, DT Jaden Crumedy

Jets at Bengals

Jets: QB Tyrod Taylor, WR Garrett Wilson, KR Kene Nwangwu, TE Stone Smartt, DL Jay Tufele, LB Kobe King, CB Sauce Gardner

Bengals: CB Marco Wilson, OL Matt Lee, WR Jermaine Burton, TE Cam Grandy, DT McKinnley Jackson, DE Cam Sample

49ers at Texans

49ers: QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan James, WR Ricky Pearsall, C Jake Brendel, DE Bryce Huff, DE Yetur Gross-Matos, DT CJ West

Texans: WR Nico Collins, T Trent Brown, WR Christian Kirk, QB Graham Mertz, DL Darrell Taylor, OL Jarrett Kingston

Browns at Patriots

Browns: QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, S Damontae Kazee, RB Raheim Sanders, G Zak Zinter, T Cornelius Lucas, DT Adin Huntington

Patriots: WR Efton Chism, QB Tommy DeVito, S Kyle Dugger, DL Eric Gregory, LB Caleb Murphy, OL Caedan Wallace, DL Keion White

Giants at Eagles

Giants: S Jevon Holland, WR Jalin Hyatt, CB Paulson Adebo, T James Hudson, DL Chauncey Golston, G Evan Neal, QB Jameis Winston

Eagles: EDGE Azeez Ojulari, CB Adoree’ Jackson, C Cam Jurgens, WR A.J. Brown, QB Sam Howell