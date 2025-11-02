NFL 2025 Week 9 early inactives: Joe Flacco will start for the Bengals, Trey Hendrickson out

Word on Saturday was that Joe Flacco was on track to start at quarterback for the Bengals in Sunday’s home game against the Bears and official word of his status came on Sunday morning.

Flacco is active despite the right shoulder injury that caused him to miss Wednesday’s practice and limited him the rest of the week. Flacco was hurt on a sack in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but he did not miss any offensive plays.

The Bengals will be without defensive end Trey Hendrickson for the second time in three games. Hendrickson is inactive after being listed as doubtful to play due to a hip injury.

Bears at Bengals

Bears: RB D’Andre Swift, QB Case Keenum, LB Ruben Hyppolite, WR Luther Burden, RB Roschon Johnson, DL Dominique Robinson

Bengals: CB Marco Wilson, LB Logan Wilson, OL Dalton Risner, WR Jermaine Burton, TE Cam Grandy, DE Trey Hendrickson, QB Sean Clifford

Falcons at Patriots

Falcons: CB Billy Bowman, RB Nathan Carter, OL Michael Jerrell, WR Casey Washington, DL Ta’Quon Graham, DL Zach Harrison

Patriots: LB Caleb Murphy, DT Eric Gregory, G Caedan Wallace, S John Saunders, QB Tommy DeVito, RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Chargers at Titans

Chargers: S Tony Jefferson, CB Tarheeb Still, LB Kyle Kennard, G Mekhi Becton, T Austin Deculus, TE Will Dissly

Titans: WR Calvin Ridley, DT Jeffery Simmons, LB Arden Key, OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, WR Bryce Oliver, S Xavier Woods, OL Drew Moss

Colts at Steelers

Colts: DE Samson Ekubam, RB DJ Giddens, WR Anthony Gould, DE Tyquan Lewis, S Reuben Lowery, TE Will Mallory, T Luke Tenuta

Steelers: WR Scotty Miller, S Chuck Clark, LB Cole Holcomb, S Jabrill Peppers, OL Andrus Peat, DL Logan Lee

49ers at Giants

49ers: QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan James, WR Ricky Pearsall, C Jake Brendel, DE Bryce Huff, DL CJ West, S Marques Sigle

Giants: S Jevón Holland, CB Paulson Adebo, CB Cor’Dale Flott, DL Chauncey Golston, T Jermaine Eluemunor, TE Daniel Bellinger, QB Jameis Winston

Broncos at Texans

Broncos: CB Pat Surtain, TE Nate Adkins, WR Marvin Mims, S P.J. Locke, DL Sai’vion Jones, DL Jordan Jackson, RB Jaleel McLaughlin

Texans: QB Graham Mertz, RB Dameon Pierce, T Jarrett Kingston, T Trent Brown, DE Dylan Horton

Vikings at Lions

Vikings: FB CJ Ham, T Walter Rouse, TE Josh Oliver, TE Ben Sims, DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, LB Austin Keys, CB Jeff Okudah

Lions: RB Craig Reynolds, DT Quinton Jefferson, DT Mekhi Wingo, S Erick Hallett, S Kerby Joseph, S Jammie Robinson

Panthers at Packers

Panthers: LB Princely Umanmielen, WR Hunter Renfrow, QB Mike White, C Cade Mays, TE James Mitchell, DT Cam Jackson

Packers: WR Dontayvion Wicks, K Lucas Havrisik, OL Jacob Monk, OL Donovan Jennings, DL Lukas Van Ness, DL Warren Brinson