NFL adds tug-of-war to Pro Bowl games

In the 1970s, ABC’s Superstars game show evolved into SuperTeams, which at one point included NFL teams squaring off in events that included the tug-of-war.

Now, the tug-of-war is coming back.

Via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, the tug-of-war has been added to the events of the Pro Bowl games. It will give linemen an activity in which they can engage; they don’t take part in the flag football game that concludes the week.

In all, there will be 10 different events. The winning side gets $88,000 per player. The losers receive $44,000.

The NFL dumped the Pro Bowl game a year ago, adopting instead the Pro Bowl games. Enough people watched to make it worthwhile.

Which means the Pro Bowl won’t be back any time soon.