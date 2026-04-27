NFL announces 13.2 million viewers for Round 1, down from 13.6 million last year

The first round of the NFL draft drew a big TV audience, but not as big as last year.

The NFL announced that 13.2 million viewers watched the draft on all platforms. That’s a significant audience for most sporting events, but for the NFL draft it’s a step backward.

Last year’s draft generated a total of 13.6 million viewers.

The record for the most-watched first round was set in 2020 when 15.5 million viewers tuned in to a draft that was America’s first big sports-related event since the start of the pandemic.