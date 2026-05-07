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NFL announces in email blast schedule release “is almost here”

  
Published May 7, 2026 07:18 PM

Before the NFL announces the regular-season schedule, it announces when the announcement will be made.

Before that, it announces that the announcement of the announcement is coming.

In an email blast sent Thursday evening, the NFL announced that the “schedule release is almost here!”

Earlier today, Alex Sherman of CNBC reported that the NFL plans to announce the schedule next Wednesday or Thursday, May 13 or 14. Last month, NFL V.P. of broadcast planning Mike North said the release could happen during the week of May 18 and that, above all else, it won’t be released until Commissioner Roger Goodell believes it’s ready.

Only two of the 272 games are set: 49ers-Rams on Thursday, September 10 (reportedly to be streamed by Netflix) and Ravens-Cowboys on Sunday, September 27. It’s also known that the Seahawks will host the first game of the season on Wednesday, September 9. The opponent has not been announced.