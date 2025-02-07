NFL announces Steelers will play in Dublin in 2025

The Steelers have long been expected to be part of the NFL’s first regular season game in Ireland and their participation became official on Friday.

The NFL announced that the Steelers will be the designated home team for a game in Dublin during the 2025 season. The date and opponent for the game will be announced at a later time.

“We are very excited to be the designated team in the first regular season game to be played in Ireland this upcoming season,” team president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “The opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to play in Ireland is truly special, not only because of the Rooney family history there, but also to play in front of the growing number of Steelers fans in Ireland. We are thrilled to be part of this historic event to represent Pittsburgh in a game that brings the NFL to the great sports fans in Ireland.”

It will be the first time the Steelers have played outside the United States since a 2013 game in London. They played a preseason game at Croke Park in Dublin in 1997 and the same venue will host this year’s game.

Late Steelers owner Dan Rooney was the United States’ ambassador to Ireland from 2009-2012.