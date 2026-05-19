NFL approves 10 international games in 2027, with Jaguars’ game making 11

The NFL will play a record nine international games in 2026. They will further grow that number in 2027.

NFL executive Peter O’Reilly announced at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday that owners approved a proposal to increase the cap on international games from eight to 10. That doesn’t include the Jaguars’ game at Wembley, which would mean a possible 11 international games next year.

In 2026, the NFL will play in Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany and Mexico.

The NFL has other countries it hopes to take its game to, including Japan and Italy.