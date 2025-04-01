NFL approves allowing direct contact between teams, impending free agents during negotiating window

The Steelers’ proposal to allow for communication between impending free agents and interested teams during the two-day negotiating period before the start of free agency has passed.

It marks a significant change to the free agency process.

The two days before the start of a new league year in March is known as “legal tampering.” It’s when teams can negotiate with agents of prospective unrestricted free agents.

Teams previously were banned from any direct contact with players.

Beginning in 2026, rules will allow for one video or phone call with a player during the two-day window. Teams can have direct contact with no more than five prospective unrestricted free agents.

Owners also passed the Steelers’ proposal to allow teams that agree to contract terms with players in that period to make travel arrangements to the team’s facility upon informing the league of the agreement. Previously, those arrangements had to wait until the start of the league year.

No travel is allowed to take place before the league year begins.