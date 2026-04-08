NFL approves sleeker version of Guardian cap

The Guardian cap is undergoing a visual overhaul.

The NFL introduced the Guardian cap initially as a piece of practice equipment. After resisting the possibility of allowing players to wear a Guardian cap during games, the league relented.

The resistance undoubtedly came from aesthetics. The Guardian cap is big and lumpy. The fabric coverings with team logos don’t look great.

That could be changing in 2026. Guardian Sports has announced that the NFL has approved the Guardian Cap NXT 2.0 for use during games.

The 2.0 version has, per Guardian Sports, “a sleeker surface that allows for advanced customization and team branding.” Decals can be applied directly to the Guardian cap.

Last year, 20 players wore Guardian caps during games. The small, sleeker design that ditches the need for a covering with the logo printed on it could prompt more players to decide to use it.

The value of the Guardian cap remains unclear. A joint NFL-NFL Players Association study from 2025 found the degree of the overall benefits to be “uncertain.”