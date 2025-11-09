 Skip navigation
NFL asks teams to have moment of silence for Marshawn Kneeland

  
Published November 9, 2025 10:02 AM

This week, Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died in an apparent suicide at the age of 24.

This weekend, per multiple reports, the NFL has asked teams to hold a moment of silence for Marshawn before every game.

The Broncos had a moment of silence for Marshawn before Thursday night’s game against the Raiders. Before Sunday morning’s game in Berlin between the Falcons and Colts, a moment of silence was held. In both instances, the gesture was followed by a message regarding available resources for suicide prevention.

There is much more that can be done for NFL players when it comes to spotting mental-health issues and addressing them, not only when the situation becomes critical but when problems first arise. We’ll have something later today about the various efforts that were already underway before the recent tragedy.

It will require cooperation, collaboration, and determination. The desire is there. Marshawn Kneeland’s passing will hopefully be the catalyst for the kind of changes that will benefit all players, current and future.