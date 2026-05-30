NFL chief spokesperson Brian McCarthy wins Horrigan Award

Brian McCarthy, the NFL vice president of communications and chief spokesperson, won the 2026 Horrigan Award as voted on by the Professional Football Writers of America.

McCarthy, the 54th winner of the award, was lauded for his professional dealings with the media who cover the NFL.

He is the seventh member of the NFL’s league communications office to receive the award, joining Joe Browne (1985), Leslie Hammond (1995), Greg Aiello (1999), Steve Alic (2007), Michael Signora (2013 and 2022) and Randall Liu (2018).

The Horrigan Award is given to the league or club official for his or her qualities and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their job. Jack Horrigan was a sportswriter for UPI and the Buffalo Evening News, public relations director for the American Football League (1963-66) and vice president of public relations for the Buffalo Bills (1966-73). Joe Horrigan is in his 47th year with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame’s current senior advisor was executive director (2017-19), executive vice president of museums, selection process and chief communications officer (2014-17) and vice president, communications and exhibits (1996-2014).

Other 2026 nominees for the Horrigan Award were 49ers General Manager John Lynch and NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.

McCarthy, who joined the NFL in 1994, facilitates national and local media requests as the league’s chief spokesperson. He serves as the point person on off-the-field matters ranging from league policies to stadium issues to personal conduct matters. He has helped promote the league’s events, such as the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Draft and schedule release. He was named to the league’s chief spokesperson role in 2022.