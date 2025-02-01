 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL fines A.J. Brown and not Marshon Lattimore for the skirmish that saw Lattimore penalized

  
Published February 1, 2025 05:01 PM

Late in the first half of the NFC Championship, with the Eagles leading the Commanders 14-12, a tush-push touchdown run by quarterback Jalen Hurts ended with receiver A.J. Brown and Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore exchanged unpleasantries.

During the shoving match, Brown pulled Lattimore’s helmet off, by the facemask. But it was Lattimore, not Brown, who drew a flag for unnecessary roughness.

The NFL has now issued the usual post-game fines. Lattimore wasn’t fined. However, Brown received an $11,255 fine for the facemask violation that wasn’t called.

The flag on Lattimore ultimately helped the Commanders. The penalty allowed the Eagles to attempt a two-point conversion from the one, and the Commanders stopped Hurts from scoring. Instead of the Eagles taking a two-score lead, the margin was eight, 20-12.

Of course, the floodgates began to open after Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols fumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Eagles recovered, and it was 27-12 only 53 seconds later.