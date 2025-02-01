NFL fines A.J. Brown and not Marshon Lattimore for the skirmish that saw Lattimore penalized

Late in the first half of the NFC Championship, with the Eagles leading the Commanders 14-12, a tush-push touchdown run by quarterback Jalen Hurts ended with receiver A.J. Brown and Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore exchanged unpleasantries.

During the shoving match, Brown pulled Lattimore’s helmet off, by the facemask. But it was Lattimore, not Brown, who drew a flag for unnecessary roughness.

The NFL has now issued the usual post-game fines. Lattimore wasn’t fined. However, Brown received an $11,255 fine for the facemask violation that wasn’t called.

The flag on Lattimore ultimately helped the Commanders. The penalty allowed the Eagles to attempt a two-point conversion from the one, and the Commanders stopped Hurts from scoring. Instead of the Eagles taking a two-score lead, the margin was eight, 20-12.

Of course, the floodgates began to open after Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols fumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Eagles recovered, and it was 27-12 only 53 seconds later.