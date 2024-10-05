NFL fines Packers coach Matt LaFleur $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Packers coach Matt LaFleur is usually mild mannered. Late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, he definitely wasn’t.

LaFleur blew a gasket after the officials ruled that a pass to receiver Romeo Doubs did not result in a touchdown. Because the play happened within the final two minutes before intermission, LaFleur couldn’t throw his red challenge flag. He threw his headset instead.

He got flagged.

“I’m absolutely embarrassed that I got an unsportsmanlike [penalty], and when you expect composure from your team, and then you’re doing that, that’s a bad look,” LaFleur said after the game.

Now, the NFL has announced (sort of) that LaFleur also has been fined $14.069.

It’s only fair. Players get fined all the time. And those fines are posted. LaFleur’s fine was reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, with the “per sources” designation. Still, if it comes from the media outlet owned and operated by the NFL, it’s no different than if it came from the NFL itself.

Still, the fines imposed on coaches should be formally announced the same way fines imposed on players are announced.