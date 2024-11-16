NFL fines Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey $33,766 for use of helmet, facemask fouls

The NFL hit Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey hard for two violations of the league’s player safety rules.

Humphrey was fined $22,511 for illegal use of the helmet in the third quarter last Thursday against the Bengals, and fined $11,255 for facemasking in the fourth quarter.

The facemask was called, but the use of the helmet was not. The league’s disciplinary department often sees penalties that the officials missed — and other times chooses not to fine players for personal fouls that were called on the field.

Humphrey’s total of $33,766 in fines was the most any player had his paycheck docked in the NFL this week.