nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

NFL fines Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey $33,766 for use of helmet, facemask fouls

  
Published November 16, 2024 04:13 PM

The NFL hit Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey hard for two violations of the league’s player safety rules.

Humphrey was fined $22,511 for illegal use of the helmet in the third quarter last Thursday against the Bengals, and fined $11,255 for facemasking in the fourth quarter.

The facemask was called, but the use of the helmet was not. The league’s disciplinary department often sees penalties that the officials missed — and other times chooses not to fine players for personal fouls that were called on the field.

Humphrey’s total of $33,766 in fines was the most any player had his paycheck docked in the NFL this week.