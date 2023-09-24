NFL fines Taylor Rapp $9,611 for hit on Davante Adams

Raiders receiver Davante Adams ripped Bills safety Taylor Rapp for an unnecessary hit. The NFL hit Rapp’s wallet for unnecessary roughness.

Rapp had $9,611 docked from his pay for a hit to Adams’ helmet late in last week’s game, an illegal hit that drew a flag.

Adams was evaluated for a concussion but practiced fully this week.

“Was it unnecessary? Completely, obviously,” Adams said. “But certain players play a certain way, too. Some people, out of control. They fly around. They don’t really have much true purpose out there. I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field.

“That’s the kind of stuff that contributes to you not being on the field. That’s why you’re in when you’re blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game. Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way, he’ll see the field. Until then, he’ll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess.”

