nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
NFL fines Tyrique Stevenson but not Jameson Williams for their run-in on Thanksgiving

  
Published December 8, 2024 04:19 AM

On Thanksgiving, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams got a 15-yard penalty for throwing the ball in Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson’s face on the sideline. But after the NFL’s disciplinary office looked at the play closely, it was Stevenson, not Williams, who was fined.

Stevenson got a $19,697 fine, while Williams got no fine.

Why fine the player who took the football to the face, and not the player who threw it? Because a close look at the video shows that after Williams was pushed out of bounds, Stevenson, who was standing on the Bears’ sideline, stuck his foot out to trip Williams. Neither the officials nor the CBS broadcast noticed it at the time, but Stevenson’s action precipitated Williams’ reaction.

Stevenson is actually lucky he didn’t get a steeper fine; tripping a player out of bounds isn’t just unsportsmanlike but could also cause an injury. The league’s disciplinary office recognized that Stevenson, not Williams, was in the wrong.