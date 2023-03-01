NFL game operations employees discuss further standardization of in-stadium replays

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL game operations employees discuss further standardization of in-stadium replays

  
Published March 1, 2023 05:01 PM
dnp_nbc_pft_howierosemanintv_230228
February 28, 2023 06:06 PM
Howie Roseman sits down with Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss building one of the most balanced rosters in the NFL in 2022, how it felt to lose Super Bowl LVII and when he realized Jalen Hurts is "the real deal."

One of the various meetings happening in and around the Scouting Combine related to the manner in which replays will be shown in and around a given stadium.

Per multiple sources, NFL game operations employees discussed on Tuesday night the potential for further standardization of in-stadium replays.

According to the league, a “great deal” of standardized language already appears in the NFL’s policies.

Already, specific kinds of plays require mandatory in-stadium replays. The home team must show at least one replay on the primary video board after all: (1) touchdowns; (2) safeties; (3) turnovers; (a turnover on downs doesn’t require a replay); (4) fumbles recovered by the offense; (5) plays under review (booth reviews and coaches’ challenges); (6) first downs (including first downs earned as a result of a penalty); and (7) potential catches made along the sideline or back of the end zone, regardless of whether the reception was ruled complete or incomplete on the field.

Rules also apply for the manner in which mandatory replays are displayed. They must include the relevant action, and they must be shown before the next snap. Touchdowns can be shown until the ensuing kickoff.

Also, when a formal replay review occurs, limits apply to the replays that can be shown in the stadium. After the decision regarding a replay review is announced, no replays may be immediately shown of the play that was under review.

We’re not yet aware of any additional potential steps for standardized replay review, or of the specific reason for the topic arising during Tuesday’s meeting.

The goal should always be to ensure that replays are shown without impacting in any way, positively or negatively, the ability of either coach to initiate the review process. There will be an obvious temptation to help the home team’s coach and to hinder the visiting team’s coach.