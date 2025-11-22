 Skip navigation
NFL gives George Pickens this week’s biggest fine, $26,085 for hugging the goal post

  
Published November 22, 2025 04:26 PM

The NFL fines players every week for various rule violations, many of which are illegal hits that put opponents’ health at risk. But this week’s biggest fine went to a player who did nothing more than celebrate a touchdown by hugging the goal post.

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was fined $26,085 for what the league termed “Unsportsmanlike Conduct-Use of prop.”

The prop Pickens used was the goal post, which he jumped onto after scoring a touchdown. That’s against the rules in the NFL, although as rule violations go it wouldn’t seem to be as serious as helmet-to-helmet hits, hip-drop tackles, roughing the passer, hits on defenseless receivers and the other penalties players were fined for this week. And yet none of those fines were as much as the $26,085 Pickens got for his celebration.

Pickens was one of two players fined this week for similar goal post celebrations. Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was fined $14,491 for his violation.