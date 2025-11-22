NFL gives George Pickens this week’s biggest fine, $26,085 for hugging the goal post
The NFL fines players every week for various rule violations, many of which are illegal hits that put opponents’ health at risk. But this week’s biggest fine went to a player who did nothing more than celebrate a touchdown by hugging the goal post.
Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was fined $26,085 for what the league termed “Unsportsmanlike Conduct-Use of prop.”
The prop Pickens used was the goal post, which he jumped onto after scoring a touchdown. That’s against the rules in the NFL, although as rule violations go it wouldn’t seem to be as serious as helmet-to-helmet hits, hip-drop tackles, roughing the passer, hits on defenseless receivers and the other penalties players were fined for this week. And yet none of those fines were as much as the $26,085 Pickens got for his celebration.
Pickens was one of two players fined this week for similar goal post celebrations. Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was fined $14,491 for his violation.