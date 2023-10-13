NFL has no comment on “culture of fear” report regarding Cardinals

Earlier this week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com posted a lengthy and detailed story regarding the alleged “culture of fear” within the Cardinals organization. The story paints a troubling picture of owner Michael Bidwill, one that potentially cries out for further investigation by the league.

So we asked the league whether it had any response to the story, and whether there will be an investigation by the league or some outside entity.

“We will decline comment,” chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said by email.

No NFL franchise wants to be investigated. It’s like being audited. The investigator shows up looking for something. And the investigator potentially finds anything. The next thing you know, the owner is forced to sell the team.

For Bidwill, the question becomes whether the situation ever reaches a tipping point that compels league involvement. Frankly, he benefits from the fact that the Cardinals are on the list of largely-overlooked teams. If his franchise had a higher profile, things might already be beyond the “Mary Jo White activation phase.”

That might not save Bidwill for ever. The process can be a drip-drip-drip, and Kahler’s report might be the biggest drop yet.