NFL hires Brian Flinn to lead its global flag football

The NFL has named Brian Flinn the Senior Vice President, Global Flag Football, a newly created senior role.

The league announced Tuesday that Flinn will lead the NFL’s global flag football strategy and execution, driving international expansion, strengthening partnerships and overseeing the growth and development of the game from youth participation through the professional level. He will be based in New York.

“Flag football is experiencing extraordinary growth across the globe, from youth participation to elite international competition,” Troy Vincent Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, said in a statement. “This is a pivotal moment for the game. Brian’s vision, leadership and proven ability to build and scale sports properties position him to accelerate our momentum, expand our reach, and elevate flag football on the global stage.”

Flinn has more than 30 years of leadership experience across sports, entertainment and media, with deep expertise in operations, strategic planning, revenue generation, brand building, and communications. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of the Pro Padel League, a hybrid of tennis and squash played in doubles on an enclosed court.

Flinn previously was Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Isos Capital Management, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at WWE and held senior leadership roles at the NBA and the New York Knicks.

“It is an honor to join the NFL at such a transformative time for flag football,” Flinn said. “The sport has a unique ability to engage new audiences, create global pathways and inspire the next generation of athletes. I am looking forward to working with the league’s leadership and partners around the world to continue to fuel the game’s rapid growth and build a sustainable, impactful future for flag football.”

The NFL recently announced that it is partnering with TMRW Sports to develop and operate a professional flag football league for women and men. Flag football will also make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.