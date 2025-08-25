NFL: League personnel are prohibited from trading in sports events prediction markets

The prediction markets operated by Robinhood and other companies allow for trading on the outcome of NFL games and other sports, but league personnel will not be permitted to make trades on them.

NFL Chief Compliance Officer Sabrina Perel said on Monday that all league personnel, including players, are barred from trading contracts on sports events.

“These platforms mimic sports betting, they are covered as prohibited under our policy,” Perel said, via Robert Linnehan of Sportsradar.

Perel said the league submitted comments advocating against allowing sports events contracts to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission in 2024. Perel said that, while the sites mimic betting, “they lack regulatory requirements that we know regulated sportsbooks are subjected to” to explain the league’s opposition.