nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: League personnel are prohibited from trading in sports events prediction markets

  
Published August 25, 2025 02:41 PM

The prediction markets operated by Robinhood and other companies allow for trading on the outcome of NFL games and other sports, but league personnel will not be permitted to make trades on them.

NFL Chief Compliance Officer Sabrina Perel said on Monday that all league personnel, including players, are barred from trading contracts on sports events.

“These platforms mimic sports betting, they are covered as prohibited under our policy,” Perel said, via Robert Linnehan of Sportsradar.

Perel said the league submitted comments advocating against allowing sports events contracts to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission in 2024. Perel said that, while the sites mimic betting, “they lack regulatory requirements that we know regulated sportsbooks are subjected to” to explain the league’s opposition.