NFL: League staff and finance committee will review proposed Commanders sale

Now that the group fronted by Josh Harris has officially entered into a purchase agreement with Daniel and Tanya Snyder to acquire the Commanders , the next step will be for 24 of 32 owners to approve the deal.

The first opportunity for that will come at the league meeting later this month.

The NFL issued a short statement on the update of a potential sale.

“League staff and the finance committee will review details of the proposed Washington transaction,” the statement reads. “Any transaction needs to be voted upon by the full membership with 24 of 32 votes needed to approve the sale.”

If the deal is not ready for a final vote at the May league meeting, the owners will reconvene in the coming months to vote, a source tells PFT.

So even if it is not by the end of the month, Harris’ group is set to likely take over the Commanders relatively soon.