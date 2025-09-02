NFL MVP and players of the year will wear gold shield patch on their jerseys

NFL players wear the league’s shield on the collar of their game jerseys.

For the first time, the NFL will have the league MVP and the players of the year wear a gold shield patch, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports. The gold patch is inspired by the NFL Honors logo.

The 2024 NFL Honors winners of the Associated Press’ awards were Bills quarterback Josh Allen (MVP), Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (offensive player of the year), Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II (defensive player of the year), Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (offensive rookie of the year) and Rams linebacker Jared Verse (defensive rookie of the year).

The gold shield patches will be on their five jerseys for the entirety of the season, beginning with the Eagles’ season opener against the Cowboys on Thursday.

The NFL also honors captains with a ‘C’ patch on the jersey, and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winners wear a special patch on their jerseys for the rest of their careers.