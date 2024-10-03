NFL names Rams’ Jared Verse defensive rookie of the month

The Rams look like they got a good one when they drafted outside linebacker Jared Verse with the 19th overall pick.

The NFL has named Verse defensive rookie of the month for September after a very impressive first four games of his career.

Although Verse has only recorded one sack, he has consistently been among the best in the league at pressuring passers, and at tackling ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage. He’s had a big impact on a Rams defense that is rebuilding after losing Aaron Donald.

The 23-year-old Verse spent the first three years of his college football career playing in relative obscurity at Albany, but he played well enough there to draw the attention of Florida State, had two good years playing for the Seminoles, and then was drafted by the Rams. Now he’s showing he belongs at the highest level.