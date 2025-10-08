 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
NFL Network had its most-watched London game with 6.4 million viewers for Vikings-Browns

  
Published October 8, 2025 10:46 AM

The NFL plays games overseas primarily to attract new fans in other countries, but those games still draw healthy TV audiences in the United States.

NFL Network drew 6.4 million viewers for Sunday morning’s broadcast of the Vikings-Browns game. That made it NFL Network’s most-watched game from London. The total viewership was actually higher than 6.4 million, as that number does not include the fans in the Minneapolis and Cleveland markets who watched the game on over-the-air local TV.

Although many American fans don’t like the Sunday morning kickoff time, it provides content for NFL Network at an hour that NFL games aren’t otherwise on, and plenty of American fans will watch. The Vikings-Browns audience suggests that more Americans are growing accustomed to Sunday morning football.

Sunday’s viewership total represented a 21 percent increase over the viewership for last year’s Week Five London game, which was the Vikings against the Jets.