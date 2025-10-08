NFL Network had its most-watched London game with 6.4 million viewers for Vikings-Browns

The NFL plays games overseas primarily to attract new fans in other countries, but those games still draw healthy TV audiences in the United States.

NFL Network drew 6.4 million viewers for Sunday morning’s broadcast of the Vikings-Browns game. That made it NFL Network’s most-watched game from London. The total viewership was actually higher than 6.4 million, as that number does not include the fans in the Minneapolis and Cleveland markets who watched the game on over-the-air local TV.

Although many American fans don’t like the Sunday morning kickoff time, it provides content for NFL Network at an hour that NFL games aren’t otherwise on, and plenty of American fans will watch. The Vikings-Browns audience suggests that more Americans are growing accustomed to Sunday morning football.

Sunday’s viewership total represented a 21 percent increase over the viewership for last year’s Week Five London game, which was the Vikings against the Jets.