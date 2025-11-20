NFL Network had its most-watched slate of Sunday morning Europe games this season

Many NFL fans would prefer for their teams not to give up home games to play overseas, but all indications are that the NFL thinks playing in foreign countries is good for business.

The latest indication is that NFL Network announced that this year’s slate of Sunday morning games in Europe was its most-watched on record.

NFL Network averaged 6.2 million viewers for its six Sunday morning games (one in Dublin, three in London, one in Berlin, one in Madrid), which is an increase of 32 percent from the average audience for last year’s Sunday morning games, and the best year NFL Network has ever had for its Sunday morning package.

The primary reason the NFL plays overseas is to attract fans in foreign markets. But if it also produces another package of broadcasts that catches on with Sunday morning viewers in the United States, the league sees that as a nice bonus.

Suffice to say, the Sunday morning games aren’t going anywhere. They’re becoming a staple of the NFL schedule.