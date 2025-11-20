 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeburrow_251120.jpg
Burrow could be option for Bengals in Week 12
nbc_pft_snfpreview_251120.jpg
Donald to be honored during Bucs-Rams on SNF
nbc_pft_cowboysevolution_251120.jpg
Why Cowboys must get out to early lead vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeburrow_251120.jpg
Burrow could be option for Bengals in Week 12
nbc_pft_snfpreview_251120.jpg
Donald to be honored during Bucs-Rams on SNF
nbc_pft_cowboysevolution_251120.jpg
Why Cowboys must get out to early lead vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL Network had its most-watched slate of Sunday morning Europe games this season

  
Published November 20, 2025 10:23 AM

Many NFL fans would prefer for their teams not to give up home games to play overseas, but all indications are that the NFL thinks playing in foreign countries is good for business.

The latest indication is that NFL Network announced that this year’s slate of Sunday morning games in Europe was its most-watched on record.

NFL Network averaged 6.2 million viewers for its six Sunday morning games (one in Dublin, three in London, one in Berlin, one in Madrid), which is an increase of 32 percent from the average audience for last year’s Sunday morning games, and the best year NFL Network has ever had for its Sunday morning package.

The primary reason the NFL plays overseas is to attract fans in foreign markets. But if it also produces another package of broadcasts that catches on with Sunday morning viewers in the United States, the league sees that as a nice bonus.

Suffice to say, the Sunday morning games aren’t going anywhere. They’re becoming a staple of the NFL schedule.