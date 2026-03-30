NFL officially awards Super Bowl LXIII to Las Vegas

It’s official: The Super Bowl is headed back to Las Vegas.

NFL owners unanimously approved Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LXIII on Monday, the league announced at its annual meeting in Phoenix.

This will be the second Super Bowl to be played at Allegiant Stadium, which also hosted Super Bowl LVIII to cap the 2023 season.

“We’re excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Las Vegas and provide our fans another incredible experience in one of America’s greatest sport and entertainment destinations,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Super Bowl LVIII demonstrated the scale, energy, and hospitality the city brings to global events, and we look forward to working alongside the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders, and the community to deliver an even greater experience this time around.”

“We’re excited that the Super Bowl will be returning to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium in 2029,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “It’s a testament to the Raiders, the LVCVA, civic leaders, the community, and the NFL working together as one. Super Bowl LVIII set a high bar, and for Super Bowl LXIII we are committed to raising it even further.”

The game is set to be played in February 2029, though it does not yet have a firm date.