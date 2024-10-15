NFL owners approve Jaguars stadium renovation plan

The Jaguars’ plan to renovate their stadium is set to proceed.

NFL owners voted unanimously to approve the $1.4 billion renovation proposal at Tuesday’s league meetings in Atlanta. The team and the city will both provide $625 million in funding with the city providing another $150 million to help prepare the stadium for the renovations.

“Never doubt Jacksonville,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “That was my message in the summer to Mayor Deegan, the Jacksonville City Council and our residents, and I am humbled and grateful that my fellow NFL team owners agree. Today’s League approval of our Stadium of the Future plan means we will realize our vision for a reimagined home of the Jaguars in Downtown Jacksonville, scheduled to open in 2028. The venue will be world-class by every definition. It will impressively serve the Jaguars and their fans, attract major sports and entertainment events to our region, and serve as an economic catalyst for decades to come. It also means a new and vibrant Downtown Jacksonville that once may have seemed unimaginable will indeed come to life. I am grateful to all who believed, and especially so to everyone who did the hard work to make this happen. We have much more work hard ahead, but a lot to be proud of today. Celebrate!”

Work on the project is set to begin next year with a targeted completion date on 2028. The Jaguars will have to play home games elsewhere in 2027 because of the work.