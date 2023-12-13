NFL owners make it official: Los Angeles will host Super Bowl in February 2027

The NFL announced Wednesday that owners voted to award Super Bowl LXI to Los Angeles. The game at SoFi Stadium to be played in February 2027 will decide the champion for the 2026 season.

“We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable. The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture.”

Super Bowl LVI was held at SoFi Stadium in February 2022, crowning the Rams as Super Bowl champions.

Los Angeles has hosted the Super Bowl eight times total.

The next three Super Bowls are in Las Vegas, New Orleans and Santa Clara, California. Allegiant Stadium will host Super Bowl LVIII in February followed by Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX and Levi’s Stadium for Super Bowl LX.