NFL record 68-yard field goal earns Cam Little AFC special teams player of the week award

  
Published November 5, 2025 12:08 PM

Jaguars kicker Cam Little was an easy choice to win the AFC special teams player of the week award.

Little kicked a 68-yard field goal in Sunday’s win over the Raiders, setting a new NFL record. The previous longest field goal in NFL history was 66 yards.

That wasn’t Little’s only accomplishment on Sunday. He went 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 48-yarder with 16 seconds left to send the game into overtime, and he was 3-for-3 on extra points, including one in overtime that was the winning margin in the Jaguars’ 30-29 victory.

The 22-year-old Little is also the youngest player in NFL history to kick his 40th career field goal. He has quickly emerged as one of the best kickers in football, and he’s being recognized for that today.