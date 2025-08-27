 Skip navigation
NFL remains mum on impact of Jim Harbaugh’s NCAA “show cause” order

  
Published August 27, 2025 03:58 PM

After the NCAA issued a 10-year “show cause” order against former Michigan, and current Chargers, coach Jim Harbaugh, the league declined comment in response to an email from PFT.

In the interim, former Jaguars, and Ohio State, coach Urban Meyer pointed to the precedent set by the de facto suspension of former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel, when he took a job with the Colts, arguing that the league should suspend Harbaugh, too.

On Wednesday, the NFL held a media conference call “to preview the 2025 season and Kickoff Weekend in the U.S., Brazil, and around the world.” Since the Chargers host the Brazil game, and since Harbaugh will be there coaching the Chargers, I asked whether the league would be taking action, given the precedent set both as to Tressel and as to former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor.

In response, NFL Executive V.P. of Public Affairs and Policy, Player Health and Safety Jeff Miller said that the league is aware of the NCAA’s decision, and that the league has no comment.

That’s fine, on the surface. Still, at some point, it’s fair to expect the league to either follow the precedent or to explain why it isn’t. Whatever the league is planning to do, the league isn’t talking about it.