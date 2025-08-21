NFL sees advances with virtual measurements, fixed cameras on every boundary

The NFL says technological advances should improve replay reviews and first down measurements this season.

NFL officiating analyst Walt Anderson said on a conference call today that the league will place fixed cameras on every boundary in every game this season, and those camera angles will improve instant replay. The 12 cameras will include one on each side of both sidelines, one on each side of both goal lines and one on each side of both end lines.

“Those 12 cameras will be part of the replay system throughout the game,” Anderson said. “Those camera angles that we will have access to will be helpful.”

The NFL is also using virtual measurements instead of the traditional chains to measure for first downs. The human officials will still spot the ball, but now the measurement will be conducted using the HawkEye technology used for line calls in tennis, rather than with chains.

“The important point to remember, because a lot of people are confused about this, is it does not replace the officials actually spotting the football,” Anderson said. “It just eliminates the need to bring the chains out. It should save us some time.”

The NFL is still not using what fans have long clamored for, spotting the football with the assistance of a chip in the ball. The spot itself will still be determined by the officials. So while the measurements are new and improved, fans will have to wait for the day when technology can determine precisely where the ball should be spotted.