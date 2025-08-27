NFL suspends Rashee Rice for first six games of season

The Chiefs won’t have wide receiver Rachee Rice on the field for the first six games of the season.

The NFL is suspending Rice for six games and Rice has agreed to accept his punishment, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The report says the league and the players’ union are still finalizing the agreement.

A six-game suspension would mean Rice will miss the Chiefs’ Week One game against the Chargers in Brazil, followed by Week Two at home against the Eagles, Week Three at the giants, Week Four at home against the Ravens, Week Five at the Jaguars and Week Six at home against the Lions. Rice will be eligible to play for the first time this season in Week Seven at home against the Raiders.

Rice pleaded guilty to two felonies in connection with a street racing incident that caused a multi-car pileup and left people in other cars injured. He will serve a 30-day jail sentence.

In 2023, Rice had a big rookie year for the Chiefs. He missed most of the 2024 season with a knee injury. The Chiefs want to have him back and healthy for 2025, starting in Week Seven.