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NFL teams can post their social media schedule videos at 7:30 p.m. ET

  
Published May 14, 2026 06:22 PM

The NFL won’t release the full schedule until 8 p.m. ET, but teams are allowed to get a 30-minute head start.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said NFL clubs may begin posting social videos of their schedule at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Chargers’ social media video is the most anticipated of the team schedule release videos each year. In 2025, the Chargers unveiled their schedule with a Minecraft-themed video.

The team teased its 2026 video in a social media post Thursday afternoon.

The NFL has announced several games on its slate, and leaks have revealed dozens more. Fans, though, are still excited to see their team’s entire schedule.