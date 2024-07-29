NFL tells teams they can’t place the ball flat on the kicking tee

NFL teams are trying new strategies and techniques with the new rule on kickoffs this season, but one thing they won’t do is place the ball flat on the kicking tee.

The league has told all teams that the ball must be placed upright on the tee and no more than an inch off the ground.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the league sent a memo to all 32 teams outlining the proper procedures for putting the ball on the tee.

“We remind clubs that the clarification sent on 12/14/2022 regarding placement of the ball into the well has not changed. Rules do not ever allow the ball to be elevated more than one inch,” the memo said. “While placement of a ball vertically into the well of the tee satisfies the rule requirement that the tip of the ball is not elevated more than one inch, this cannot be achieved by holding the ball on the edge of the tee, nor can it be satisfied by placing the ball horizontally on top of the tee. Placing the ball flat does not put the ball into the well of the tee sufficiently to satisfy the 1" elevation requirement, therefore, game officials will be instructed not to allow any kickoff attempt on a tee in that position. The ball can be placed on the ground in any orientation at the proper yard line, or it can be leaned against the side of the tee as long as the tee is in its normal upright position.”

The rules clarification originally came late in the 2022 season, when the Raiders began using a holder on kickoffs to place the ball on top of the tee, rather than in the tee, and allow their kicker to get a little more hang time by getting under the ball. After initially saying the Raiders could do that, the NFL reversed course and said the ball had to be placed with the nose of the ball in the well of the tee. That remains the rule, and the NFL has reminded teams about that.