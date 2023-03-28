NFL to allow stadium sportsbooks to stay open on gameday

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL to allow stadium sportsbooks to stay open on gameday

  
Published March 28, 2023 03:33 PM
nbc_pft_draft_230327
March 27, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out which questions they most want answered at the NFL owners meetings, from roughing the passer to hip-drop tackles and more.

Depending on your home stadium, you may soon be able to place a bet and then take your seat at an NFL game.

According to multiple reports, NFL owners on Tuesday voted to allow sportsbooks located at NFL stadiums to stay open during gamedays.

Currently, that would apply to only four teams — the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, the Commanders at FedEx Field, and the Giants and Jets at MetLife Stadium. FedEx Field’s sportsbook is inside the venue while those at State Farm Stadium and MetLife Field are located just outside of them.

Of course, teams can’t have a sportsbook in their stadium unless their state allows sports betting. That would eliminate teams like the Rams, Chargers, and 49ers who all play their home games in California where sports betting ballot initiatives were defeated last November.

Per Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, revenue generated from a stadium sports book will not be shared with other teams until it reaches a threshold that’s believed to be around $20 million. Any money exceeding that will be pooled with the other 31 clubs.